Bullet holes in comforter suggest man was covered when he was shot dead in Fort Worth

There were 9mm casings under a table in the corner and on the carpet.

Still more casings were on the body of MarQuavion Steward, who was on a couch in the living room in the house where he lived in east Fort Worth.

There were bullet holes in a comforter resting on Steward, 19. He was covered at the time he was shot to death.

Steward was shot in his face and torso, but also in his arms and hand, suggesting he was trying to cover his face while he was being shot or was sleeping with his arms over his head when he was slain, according to a Fort Worth police account described in an arrest warrant affidavit.

Steward was killed by a relative, Derrick Sydnor, 35, on May 17, police allege.

Steward and Sydnor argued outside the house in the 4700 block of Burton Avenue, although the scale was not beyond their normal disagreements, other relatives told police, according to an arrest warrant affidavit written by Fort Worth police Detective Kim Bickley supporting Sydnor’s arrest.

Sydnor left the house, and Steward and others in the house went to sleep. They woke to gunfire about 2:30 a.m.

Sydnor was arrested in Virginia on June 3. The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office charged Sydnor with murder on June 16.

The affidavit does not identify the precise relationship between Steward and Sydnor.

Sydnor’s girlfriend told police she arrived at the house shortly after the shooting. She pulled up and saw Sydnor leave the house and get into his Toyota Camry, according to the affidavit.