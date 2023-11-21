Bullet holes found in Freeborn County residence; investigation ongoing

Nov. 21—The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone reportedly shot at a residence east of Conger Monday evening.

No one was injured.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched at 6:36 p.m. Monday after a report at 17873 690th Ave. It was believed someone had shot the residence, and one of the windows was shattered. It was unknown if there was a vehicle or people at the residence, a news release stated.

When deputies arrived on scene, there were no vehicles or individuals outside of the residence.

As deputies approached the residence, they saw numerous bullet holes above the living room window and bullet holes in the living room window on the east side of the residence. There was also a bullet hole on a window on the northeast side.

Deputies spoke with the two people in the residence during the shooting, and they were not injured. The victim did not have a description of a vehicle or suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Sheriff's Office at 507-377-5200, option 5.

The release stated this is an active investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.

Authorities said it as an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

More information will be released when it is available.

