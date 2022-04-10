UPDATE: Bullet holes found in home, vehicle along 16th Street

Apr. 9—GOSHEN — Goshen police have blocked off a section of 16th Street in a residential area near the intersection of Illinois and 16th streets on the city's southeast side.

According to Polly Hoover, public information officer with the Goshen Police Department, the police presence is connected to a recent report by a nearby homeowner of bullet holes being found in their home and property.

"A homeowner found bullet holes in their vehicle and the exterior of their home today," Hoover said via email Saturday afternoon. "We do not have any suspects."

Officers began putting up yellow crime scene tape in the 1400 block of 16th Street at around 1:15 p.m. Saturday and appeared to be canvasing the neighborhood.

An item included in Saturday's Goshen Police Department blotter indicates that Goshen police were dispatched to the nearby 1500 block of South 15th Street at 1:11 a.m. Saturday in reference to the sounds of gunfire, though officers were reportedly unable to locate any evidence of gunfire in the area. Hoover could not confirm if the two incidents are related.

"I cannot confirm it was associated with the case," she said. "We do not know."

Additional details will be provided as they become available.