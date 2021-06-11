Bullet holes outside lead to bloodstains inside, police investigating

Jun. 11—Glynn County police followed bullet holes Tuesday evening through the front door of a home in the Arco community and trailed blood stains to the open back door at the residence, according to a police report.

The woman residing at the residence in the 3700 block of Emanuel Avenue was in the driveway and unhurt during the barrage of gunfire, police said.

No one was found inside the bloodstained residence during officers' initial search, according to the report.

However, police later confirmed that a man was wounded by gunfire during the 7:40 p.m. incident. The victim was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The incident was classified in the police report as "shots fired/ robbery."

Police are investigating but declined to release further details at this time.

Police responding to the incident were flagged down by the woman outside her home in the 3700 block of Emanuel Avenue, the police report said. The woman told police she heard three gunshots as she backed her 2007 Ford Escape into a parking space.

Police detected a bullet hole in the front passenger window and another bullet hole in the vehicle's rear passenger window, according to the report.

They also found bullet holes through the glass at the bottom and top of the exterior front door and the solid front door open behind the glass door.

An officer detected "blood drops immediately inside the front door on the living room floor," the report said. The officer then "observed blood spatter on the living room couch, which was located on the side wall," the report said.

Police discovered two spent shell casings inside, as well as yet another bullet hole through a sofa in the living room, the report said.

The home's back door was open but undamaged, the report said.

Anyone with information about the shooting incident is asked to call county police investigator Chris Lowther at 912-554-7807, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264- 1333.