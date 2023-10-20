Stray bullet knocks off driver’s glasses in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is lucky to be alive after a bullet came through his windshield and knocked off his glasses while he was driving along Poplar near Goodlett Monday night.

The victim told police he was westbound on Poplar by Second Presbyterian Church when he heard several gunshots and realized a bullet had come through his windshield.

The driver said he heard a very loud noise, realized his glasses were gone, and saw the bullet hole in his windshield.

The victim drove to a nearby restaurant in Poplar Plaza for help.

A customer at El Porton snapped pictures of the damage that showed the bullet had gone all the way through Mazda and exited through the rear windshield.

According to witnesses, the victim was not hurt but was shaken up by what happened.

Police have not released any suspect information. If you know anything about the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

