Bullet nearly hit Indiana politician driving with kids, police say. Now man is charged

A man accused of shooting into the car of an Indiana state representative, nearly missing his head as he drove with his two young children in December, has been charged, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police arrested Edmande Hill, 51, of South Bend, Indiana, on Thursday, April 14, on two felony counts of attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness, according to a press release from the prosecutor’s office.

The politician, Indiana State Rep. Jacob Teshka, said in a statement that his family was relieved by the news of the arrest.

“Our family is breathing a big sigh of relief today knowing that the perpetrator of this crime is finally off of the streets,” the statement says. “The sheer randomness of this incident drives home the fragility of life and has reminded us to make the most of each moment.”

Teshka was driving with his two children, ages 3 and 6, in the back seat, on the St. Joseph Parkway in South Bend on December 8, 2021, according to a criminal affidavit. South Bend is about 150 miles north of Indianapolis.

Teshka told police that as he was merging into the southbound lanes, he saw a maroon Dodge Caravan come up quickly behind him, according to the affidavit.

The vehicle passed Teshka’s on the highway, but after a few minutes, it was traveling parallel to Teshka’s vehicle, the affidavit says. Teshka told police that the driver rolled down his window just before Teshka heard two “pops” and the sound of glass shattering, the affidavit says.

The front driver’s side and front passenger side windows of Teshka’s vehicle were shattered and there was a bullet hole in the front passenger door, according to the affidavit.

“The damage to the vehicle indicated that at least one bullet had entered through the front passenger side window and exited through the driver’s window just inches away from the driver’s head,” the affidavit reads.

Teshka had an injury to his head that appeared to be from broken glass, the affidavit says.

When asked if Teshka was targeted, a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office said that he could not speculate.

Hill is being held in Porter County Jail, according to prosecutors.

In his statement, Teshka said that the incident highlighted the crises of violence happening around the country.

“The thought that a person can be so filled with hate and rage as to fire indiscriminately into another vehicle is frightening and magnifies the mental health crisis and general discord in our nation,” the statement says.

