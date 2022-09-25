Bullet pierces wall of Hamden home, strikes woman in shoulder

A bullet pierced the wall of a Hamden home on Saturday night, striking a woman who lived there in the shoulder, according to police.

Officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the area of Butler Street and Goodrich Street about 10 p.m. Saturday and found that a woman who was inside her house when the shots were fired - and isn’t believed to have been the intended target - was shot in her shoulder, according to the Hamden Police Department.

The woman was treated at the scene and then taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital, police said.

Her injuries did not appear to be life threatening, police said.

Police were actively investigating the shooting and were asking anyone with information or video surveillance footage of the crime to contact Detective Jay Bunnell at 203-230-4045 or jbunnell@hamdenpd.com. Tips can remain confidential, police said.