Bullet-riddled car involved in crash near Stoughton plaza, injures 2

Authorities are investigating after a multicar crash in Stoughton Friday afternoon was caused by a bullet-riddled vehicle that may have been involved in a crime scene, according to officials.

Stoughton Police say they responded to Park Street in front of the RK Plaza around 1:45 p.m. for a report of a four car accident that sent two people to the hospital with crash-related injuries.

A portion of the street was closed to traffic while officers investigated.

Investigators say one of the cars involved had several bullet holes in it and may have been involved in a shooting in Brockton, according to authorities.

The cause of the crash as well as the subsequent shooting incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

