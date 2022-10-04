Bullet shatters 16th-floor window of Wells Fargo building uptown, CMPD says

A bullet shattered a window and hit a wall on the 16th floor of the Wells Fargo building at 301 S. College St. in uptown Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, police said.

No one was on the 16th floor of the jukebox-shaped One Wells Fargo Center at the time, police reported, and no one was hurt.

Officers recovered the bullet, CMPD said on Twitter.

Wells Fargo has no employees on that floor of the building, spokesman Josh Dunn told The Charlotte Observer. All Wells employees are safe and accounted for, he said.

Workers clean up shattered glass on Martin Luther King Boulevard in uptown Charlotte after a bullet struck a 16th-floor window of One Wells Fargo Center, 301 S. College St., on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

Police have not released additional information about the bullet or a possible suspect.

At 5 p.m., police were blocking off the entrance to the parking garage of the building from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The 42-story, 588-foot-tall building, completed in 1988, is one of the tallest in uptown.

In this image from WSOC video, workers take measurements to replace a window on the 16th floor of One Wells Fargo Center in uptown Charlotte on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

Observer staff writer Hannah Lang contributed. This is a developing story.