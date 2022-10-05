No one hurt when skyscraper window shot out in Uptown, police say

No one was hurt when an window was shot out of a skyscraper in Uptown Charlotte on Tuesday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

A bullet shattered a 16th-story window of the One Wells Fargo Center sending glass falling down to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard below.

This is actually Martin Luther King Jr Blvd that is shut down near College Street. Sorry, I got my streets mixed up! Still cleaning up glass. CMPD has not said if the shot came from inside/outside, if anyone was arrested or what time this happened @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/KKaR32EDU9 — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) October 4, 2022

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew around the skyscraper as workers inside cleaned up glass and covered the window.

Police said the call came in around rush hour, but it wasn’t clear when the shot was fired. The 16th floor was vacant at the time of the shooting and a bullet was recovered, CMPD said.

Workers and visitors in Uptown couldn’t believe the scene, including two brothers in town for a conference.

ALSO READ: Chef delivering meals in uptown narrowly escapes gunfire in shooting that injured 2

“I thought Houston was crazy, but apparently Charlotte is pretty crazy also,” William Vaudagna told Channel 9.

The street was closed for several hours this afternoon until a street sweeper could clean the remaining glass.

No arrests have been made as of CMPD’s most recent update.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

(VIDEO: Charlotte leaders may spend $5 million on new plan for commuter line from Uptown to Mooresville)