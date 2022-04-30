Bullet, swastikas found in South Boston school

Two Boston city councilors are calling for an investigation into two incidents at a local school.

In a joint statement, City Council President Ed Flynn and Councilor At-Large Michael Flaherty said a bullet was found at the James F. Condon K-8 School in South Boston on Friday.

The bullet, a .45-caliber Winchester round, was found in a toilet in the boys’ restroom shortly before 10 a.m., according to the police report. Police said it was a live round.

The police report stated that officers searched the restroom and did not find any weapons or additional bullets. The principal declined a K-9 sweep of the school at the time, according to the police report.

“We subsequently requested that BPD conduct a sweep of the school building and grounds after after we learned the principal did not authorize one earlier,” the city councilors said.

Officers returned around 3:30 p.m. to search the school. Nothing else was found during that sweep, the police report stated.

Flynn and Flaherty said they learned that earlier that week, a “piece of paper or literature” with swastikas on it was found at the school.

“This disturbing discovery and lack of action underscores the principal’s failure yesterday,” their statement continued.

The councilors accused school leadership of negligence and are asking for a thorough investigation into both incidents. They also want a “full and transparent accounting of the facts” to the school community.

