Bullet tears through window and hits 83-year-old reading in bed, Maryland cops say

An 83-year-old woman reading in bed was hit by a bullet fired outside her home, Maryland police said.

Just before 2 a.m., on Friday, May 27, officers were called to a home on Wakefield Road in Baltimore for reports of a shooting and found the woman with a gunshot wound to her arm, the Baltimore Police Department Northwestern District said in a news release on Facebook.

She was taken to a hospital, according to police.

Police said their preliminary investigation found that a bullet had torn through the woman’s window while she was reading in bed and hit her in the arm.

The woman’s son, Price Tyson, told local outlet WBFF that he heard a “popping sound” at the time of the shooting.

“The next thing I know my mother started screaming so I ran downstairs,” he said, according to the outlet. “She was sitting there, and her arm was bleeding. We wrapped her up. We weren’t sure it was a bullet wound at first, until I saw the bullet exit wound.”

Tyson told WBAL that his mom was “freaked out of her mind.”

“She was screaming, ‘Why me? Why me? Why me? What in the world is going on?’” Tyson told the outlet. “(The) only thing that kept (the bullet) from penetrating into her, it hit the frame. It slowed it down and then ‘pop.’”

Police had not released any additional information about the shooting as of Sunday, May 29.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

