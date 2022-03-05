Bullet travels through front window hitting man in his living room on South Side

A 54-year-old man was shot shortly after midnight while he was in his living room in the Stony Island Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The man reported around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, he was in his living room in the 8400 block of South Cregier Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain. A bullets had traveled through a front window, striking him to the thigh, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.