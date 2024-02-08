Bullet through West St. Paul apartment ceiling leads to child neglect charges upstairs

A report of shots fired inside a West St. Paul apartment building last week led to police finding fentanyl pills on a woman’s kitchen floor and prosecutors charging her with child neglect, according to a criminal complaint.

Police responded to the shots fired call at the apartment building in the 1070 block of Waterloo Avenue at just after 7 p.m. Jan. 30. Officers spoke with a man who said he was in his second-floor apartment and heard a loud bang. He said he looked at his ceiling and noticed a small hole. He then saw a bullet lodged in his kitchen floor.

He told officers he believed the bullet was shot from the apartment directly above his, and that he has had noise issues with the person who lives there, the complaint says. He believed a woman, her two young children and a man live in the apartment.

Officers were unable to make contact with anyone in the third-floor apartment. They obtained a search warrant and summoned the SWAT team to assist “due to the serious nature of the call,” the complaint says.

While awaiting to execute the search warrant, the apartment’s resident drove up in her car. She was identified as Jazzlynn Jonell Humphrey and “was not cooperative with officers and provided limited information,” the complaint says.

She said she left her apartment earlier in the afternoon and was just arriving back. She said she lives there with her 3-year-old child and her 2-month-old infant. She denied a man lives with them.

During the search, officers found a plastic bag of pink pills on the kitchen counter. Blue pills were “scattered across the kitchen floor,” the complaint says. The pink and blue pills both tested positive for fentanyl. A Glock handgun case was on the kitchen table and unspent bullets were found in different areas of the apartment.

“Fentanyl is a highly dangerous drug, especially in close proximity to children,” the complaint says. “Small amounts of fentanyl could cause harm or death to children.”

Humphrey appeared before a judge Feb. 1 on one count of gross misdemeanor child neglect. Bail was set at $10,000 with no conditions, but she posted bond the same day with no amount and several conditions, including no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, no use of alcohol or controlled substances, and random testing. She is due back in court April 4.

On Wednesday, Humphrey’s attorney declined to comment on the case.

