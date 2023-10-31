Bullet wound to head critically injures 4-year-old Cranston child, police say. What we know.

CRANSTON − A 4-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head was in critical condition Tuesday as doctors prepared for surgery at Hasbro Children's Hospital, according to Cranston police.

Police detained the boy's father for questioning but Cranston's police chief, Col. Michael J. Winquist, said he did not want to speculate as to how the child received the wound.

"This is going to be a lengthy investigation involving a lot of forensics," Winquist said, in a video posted by WPRI after the chief commented outside the family's home on Queen Street late Tuesday morning.

At that point, police hadn't yet received a warrant to search the home where they expected to find the gun, Winquist said.

Cranston dispatchers, he said, had taken a call from someone who told them that a 4-year-old boy had been shot.

"Our officers responded here with the fire department," Winquist said.

"We located the victim, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head," he said.

"Anytime you see a child that's been injured, especially to this degree, it's always a difficult situation," he added.

Cranston police investigators work outside a house where police officers and firefighters encountered a 4-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday morning.

What witnesses and neighbors said

A man who lives a short distance from the family's home, Troy Place, 24, said he was in his bed when he heard a noise that sounded like a pop. On reflection, he observed that the noise he heard was a muffled sound and it could have emanated from inside the neighboring home.

"It made you question whether it was a gunshot, to begin with," he said.

Place said he heard crying and other commotion.

Very soon, he said, police were in the neighborhood attending to the situation.

Place said he saw them take a man into custody.

Troy Place, 24, said he is familiar with the home on Queen Street where he heard a loud popping noise and saw police dealing with a situation that involving a child at the house.

He recognized him as the father of children he has seen at the home on Queen Street.

Later, Tuesday afternoon, police investigators were on the property.

Place has seen children playing in front of the house in the past.

He suggested that the child had been looking forward to celebrating Halloween.

"Instead he's in the ER fighting for his life," Place said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Boy, 4, rushed to hospital with gunshot wound to head, police say.