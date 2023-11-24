Bulletin Board: Car seat giveaways, congressional internships and more education news

In the spirit of the season, this week's education news roundup is a collection of upcoming opportunities and events for students and families in the Coachella Valley to consider.

County to give out free car seats, installation training

As peak holiday travel season approaches, a partnership between Riverside University Health System and the county's commission on children and families, known as First 5 Riverside County, seeks to reduce the risk and children fatalities and injuries.

Last week, a child safety seat distribution and training drew a steady line of parents and caregivers in Mecca, where experts distributed 130 baby seats and showed them how to properly install the seats to kick off National Child Safety and Protection Awareness Month.

Additional car and/or booster seats will be available to families experiencing financial hardship on Wednesday, Dec. 6, in Desert Hot Springs and Thursday, Dec. 7, in Mecca. Demonstrations of proper car seat installations will be available in both English and Spanish.

To register, families are asked to call the Women, Infants & Children (WIC) line at 800-455-4942 to begin the application over the phone. Instructions will then be provided on how to attend the local pick-up events next month.

Winter Wonderland returns for students and families in need

Students in Riverside County who are foster youth or experiencing housing insecurity are invited to the Riverside County Office of Education's Winter Wonderland events in Palm Springs and Riverside. Registration is required.

Students and families will be treated to magical and wintry wonderland worlds through a musical light show, food booths, a hot chocolate station, a dessert bar, a craft area, photo booths and more. All children in attendance who pre-register will be given a toy or gift.

The inaugural Winter Wonderland in the Desert will take place at the Palm Springs Convention Center on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Highlights include a musical light show, food booths, a hot cocoa station, a dessert bar, a craft area, photo booths and more.

On Saturday, Dec. 9 from 4 to 8 p.m., the Winter Wonderland in the City at the Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside will additionally include ice skating and snow for sledding opportunities, as well as a tree lighting.

"These events represent an opportunity to wrap our community's collective arms around students who are deserving of positive reinforcement, loving kindness and a fresh reminder of the importance of hope for the future," said Riverside County Superintendent of Schools Edwin Gomez in a statement.

U.S. Rep. Raul Ruiz in September 2023.

Ruiz accepting student internship applications

U.S. Rep. Raul Ruiz's office (CA-25) seeks student interns for the spring of 2024 term in his Indio, El Centro and Washington, D.C., offices. All office interns will be paid a monthly stipend. Interested candidates must submit their applications by Friday, Dec. 29.

"Interns will contribute to legislative and communications projects that will further their knowledge of the legislative process and the concerns of everyday Americans in my district," Ruiz said in a statement.

Thomas Brellis, a student at College of the Desert studying English, interned for the Democratic congressman's office shortly after graduating from high school last year — around the time Ruiz was elected to represent a new district that represents the eastern Coachella Valley. One of the many issues Brellis worked on was researching veteran benefits and support in the desert.

"It was enriching solely because it felt like I was actually able to give back to my community and to fight for something that I actually believe in," Brellis said. "Politics can make you feel powerless and this made me feel like I'm not just another cog in the machine. I am actually making the machine work in a small way."

