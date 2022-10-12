This New Bulletproof Armored SUV Can Shoot Pepper Spray and Make Its Own Smoke Screen

Revzani wants to make the world of armored transport a little more luxurious.

The Irvine, Calif., company just unveiled its latest model, the Vengeance. The bulletproof SUV looks like something the Punisher would ride in, but is packed with all the amenities you need to make it to your destination in complete comfort.

More from Robb Report

In terms of looks, the Vengeance is one of the more ridiculous SUVs we can remember (putting it right in line with the brand’s other vehicles). Its heavily sculpted body looks like something from the future, or at least the big-budget CGI version of it. There’s a good reason for this—it was designed in collaboration with a game developer, Milen Ivanov.

2023 Rezvani Vengeance

“The goal was to put a science fiction video game concept car in people’s driveways,” CEO Ferris Rezvani told Motor1.com.

The SUV is actually based on the current Cadillac Escalade, but you wouldn’t know that from looking at it. While both vehicles have a similar commanding shape and size, every element of the Vengeance, from the hood to the fenders to the roof, has been bulked up. If you opt for the Military Package, which is available for an extra $95,000, you add bulletproof glass, body armor and underside explosive protection to the mix. Other premium add-ons include electromagnetic pulse protection, a pepper spray dispenser and a smoke screen.

Inside the 2023 Vengeance

Despite its ferocious exterior, anyone who’s been inside a standard Escalade will feel right at home inside the Vengeance. The SUV’s luxe cabin comes in either a seven- or eight-seat configuration, which Rezvani hasn’t altered too much. If you’d like to make things a little fancier, the $125,000 Executive Seating package adds two reclining heated seats with a massage function, a bar, a big screen TV and a starry night headliner or overhead light. If you want to ride in an armored car without feeling like you’re in one, this is the way to go.

Story continues

While Rezvani has gone out of its way to make the SUV look as menacing as possible, it hasn’t ignored the vehicle’s performance. There are two powertrain choices—a 3.0-liter, GM-sourced Duramax Diesel that produces 277 hp and 460 ft lbs of torque or a 6.2-liter V-8 that generates 420 hp and 460 ft lbs of torque. If neither of those is enough for you, you can choose the same supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 found in the high-performance Escalade-V, which pumps out 682 horses and 653 ft lbs of twist.

The 2023 Rezvani Vengeance from the side

Unsurprisingly, the Vengeance won’t come cheap. The armored brute starts at $249,000, but, as Motor1.com points out, its price can quickly climb skyward. Add all the options available and you’re looking at a figure closer to $600,000. If that’s not enough to scare you off, you can reserve yours now for a non-refundable $1,500.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.