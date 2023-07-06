Bulletproof glass helps stop Atlanta store clerk being shot by would-be robber

Thanks to bullet-proof glass one store clerk is left unharmed.

It was May 17 around 8:40 p.m., when Atlanta officers were called to the Food Mart on Cleveland Avenue in regards to an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, they learned that a man wearing a black mask, black hoodie, dark gray jeans, and black and gray New Balance sneakers went inside and tried to rob the store.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the suspect fired a shot at the store clerk, but the bulletproof glass stopped the round. The suspect then ran away.

The clerk was unharmed.

Anyone who can identify or know the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online.

Tipsters can submit anonymously and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

