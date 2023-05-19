Bulletproof glass saves store clerk from being shot in attempted robbery at Atlanta Food Mart

Investigators are asking for your help to identify a robbery suspect.

The Atlanta Police Department released photos of the suspect in question.

Police said on Wednesday around 8:40 p.m., a black man wearing a black mask, black hoodie, dark gray jeans, and black and gray New Balance shoes entered the Food Mart at 8 Cleveland Ave. SE and attempted to rob the store.

During the attempted robbery, the suspect shot at the store clerk, but the bulletproof glass stopped the round, and the suspect ran from the store.

Police said anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

You may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

