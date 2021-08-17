Bulletproof vest saved North Texas deputy in traffic stop shooting with unknown gunman

A Blue Alert continued Tuesday for a gunman who shot and injured a deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Monday evening during a traffic stop.

Deputy Breanton Chitwood was saved by his bulletproof vest, said Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde in a Facebook video post.

Chitwood was slightly injured when the bullet struck his vest in the upper chest, Lyde said.

“The vest caught the bullet,” the sheriff said. “He’s going to be fine.”

The sheriff said Chitwood managed to fire one round at the gunman, striking the vehicle. The suspect drove away from the scene after the shooting.

The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. Monday near Jolly, Texas, in Clay County. Jolly is about 10 miles southeast of Wichita Falls.

A Blue Alert was later issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety for the unknown gunman and the vehicle, a white Cadillac sedan. No description of the shooter was available.

Blue Alerts are designed to help in the capture of violent criminals who kill or seriously wound local, state, or federal law enforcement officers, according to the DPS.

The sedan was located by Wichita Falls police, but no one was inside, according to the Wichita Falls Times Record News..