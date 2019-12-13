Bullets and blackout: inside four days of killing in Iran

Iranian protesters gather around a fire during a demonstration against an increase in gasoline prices in the capital Tehran, on November 16, 2019 - AFP

Pouya Bakhtiari could barely contain his excitement as he sat in gridlocked traffic on the motorway between Tehran and his home city of Karaj.

The 27-year-old Iranian engineer filmed on his mobile as motorists parked their cars in the middle of the busy roadway to protest a sudden hike in petrol prices pushed through by the government.

Other drivers may have been frustrated but Pouya was thrilled by the open display of defiance against Iran’s rulers. “People, don’t miss this opportunity. Once and for all let’s destroy this criminal and corrupt regime,” he told the camera.

As the minutes dragged on and the traffic did not budge, Pouya turned his phone towards the setting sun. “Here is a gorgeous sunset. I wish a better sunrise for the people of Iran,” he said happily.

Pouya would never see another sunrise. Hours after filming the video on November 16, he joined a protest in the streets of Karaj with his mother and sister. The family was separated in the crowd and as his mother searched for him she saw a group of men lifting a body from the street.

Pouya had been struck in the head with a bullet fired by a member of Iran’s security forces. He died soon after.

Pouya Bakhtiari was killed on November 16 More

“His mind was filled with love for Iran but this regime is against this type of mind,” Pouya’s father, Manouchehr Bakhtiari, told The Daily Telegraph. “They do not want these minds to work for our country. They want them destroyed by bullets.”

Pouya was one of more than 200 people killed in four days of intense violence from November 15-18 as Iran’s government brutally suppressed protests in almost every corner of the country. The unrest was the deadliest in the 40-year history of the Islamic Republic and saw security forces move far more aggressively than other recent protests.

When protesters took to the streets in 2009 over a rigged election, 72 people were killed over the course of seven months. Approximately two dozen were killed in 2017-2018 during mass demonstrations over the economy. This time Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and its allies resorted to far greater bloodshed in far less time.

Yet the world knew little of what was going on as Iranian forces opened fire. Beginning on November 16, Iran’s government imposed a plan years in the making to cut off the internet. Protesters could no longer use services like WhatsApp to coordinate with each other or share information with the outside world.

اینجا جوانرود؛ ماموران امنیتی از بالای ساختمان دادگستری به معترضان شلیک کردند. کاوه رضایی یکی از معترضانی است که با تیر مستقیم این ماموران مقابل دادگستری کشته شده. منابع محلی می‌گویند دست‌کم ۷ نفر‌ در اعتراض‌های ۲۵ آبان در #جوانرود کشته شده‌اند. #بنزینpic.twitter.com/9SsLz729AV — POOYA JAHANDAR (@POOYAJAHANDAR) November 17, 2019

It was only when the internet restrictions were eased a week later that the scale of the killings started to become apparent. “When the internet came back I was bombarded with videos of shootings and killings in the streets. They’re heartbreaking,” said Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and opposition activist living in exile.

The exact death toll remains unknown but Amnesty International says it has verified the deaths of 208 people and the final tally is likely higher. Iran’s government is working hard to obscure the details of what happened. It has released no official death toll and threatened Iranians who speak to international media.