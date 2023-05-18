Bullets fly in 20-person fight outside nightclub, killing 1 and wounding 3, TX cops say

Four people were shot, one fatally, after a suspect opened fire during a large fight outside a Texas nightclub, San Antonio police say.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting on the city’s northwest side at about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, according to a San Antonio police news release.

The shooting happened outside the Privat Social Club, which police have been called to more than 50 times since November, the San Antonio News-Express reported.

A fight broke out between two groups inside the club, police told KSAT. A total of 20 people were involved, and though security forced them to leave the club, they continued fighting in the parking lot.

At some point during the brawl, a member of one of the groups pulled out a gun and started shooting, hitting four people, according to police.

A 20-year-old man was killed, police said. Three other men, ages 22, 22, and 41, were hospitalized.

Police have not identified a suspect, but an investigation is underway, the release said.

