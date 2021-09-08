Bullets fly on I-95: Shooter in Maserati targets driver, FHP says

A couple in a white Mercedes-Benz were shot at as they drove on Interstate 95 by someone in a white Maserati, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The gunfire erupted around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on I-95 South, before Stirling Road, in Broward County.

A 31-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were in the Mercedes as the bullets flew.

Video from WSVN-Ch. 7 showed the Mercedes had what appeared to be several bullet holes on the driver’s door and rear passenger door.

Troopers received a 911 call reporting the shooting. The FHP did not say who made the call.

No further details were released.

The man driving the Mercedes came away with only minor bruising on his leg and the woman was unhurt.