Bullets fly in Buckeye State bar brawl, leaving three wounded

Three people were hospitalized after being shot in a bar fight in Youngstown, Ohio, early Sunday.

Machai Cheatham, 21, was arrested and charged with three counts of felonious assault after allegedly shooting men ages 19, 20 and 21 in the watering hole.

Cheatham was booked into the county jail, WFMJ-TV reported, after being arrested as he tried to run away.

Reports of a shooting came in just after 2 a.m. Sunday, a Youngstown officer told the Daily News.

A “fight had ensued moments before, and shots were fired,” police said in a statement.

Detectives questioned several witnesses who pointed to Cheatham as the shooter. He was nabbed in the parking lot, cops said.

Of the three people shot, two were in serious condition and one was stable as of Sunday evening.

Last year, three people died and three others were wounded outside another Youngstown bar.

Youngstown is known for its high homicide and gun violence rate, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic, WKBN reported in June.

With News Wire Services