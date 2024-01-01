Bullets fly into Midtown house, injuring woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Midtown woman was shot in both her legs early on New Year’s Day when bullets came through the wall of her house.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of New York Street near Walker in Cooper-Young.

The woman says just after 2:30 a.m. Monday, she heard shots being fired near her house and looked out the window.

Bullets came through the wall and she was hit. The woman is expected to be OK.

The woman told police she heard an unknown male and female having a disturbance outside of the house on New York, and heard an unknown female stating that she had a knife.

A neighbor posted on Nextdoor that she saw a man get out of a car at the corner of New York and Walker and fire a semi-automatic gun.

Police found spent shell casings from multiple guns in the area. The glass in a home’s door had been shot out.

Police are checking camera footage of possible suspects. If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

