Bullets fly into motel rooms after man threatens to kill girlfriend, sister, police say

A man was arrested after allegedly shooting into occupied motel rooms after threatening to kill his girlfriend and her sister.

On Aug. 28, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) received a shooting call on S. Camilla Street at 2 a.m.

According to an affidavit, a woman said she and her boyfriend, identified as Deandre Herron, 29, had been arguing and she had left with her sister.

She said Herron started following them.

The women decided to spend the night at an Econo Lodge.

According to police, Herron’s truck was parked across the parking lot.

His girlfriend began walking toward the vehicle, and he allegedly jumped out from a bush with a gun.

He said, “I’m going to kill you and your sister,” according to the affidavit.

When the woman went back to her vehicle, Herron reportedly drove toward it and parked in front, blocking her in.

Herron then allegedly got out and put the gun in the passenger window, threatening to kill the girlfriend’s sister.

The two women jumped from the vehicle and ran.

Herron began shooting at them multiple times, police said.

Witnesses in one of the motel rooms said they heard gunshots enter the room, and they ducked for cover.

Two people in another room said a single round entered their room through a window and hit a wall, according to the affidavit.

Herron is charged with six counts of aggravated assault.

