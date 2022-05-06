Bullets fly into North Memphis apartment with mother, kids inside after man allegedly opens fire

A man faces attempted murder charges after allegedly opening fire outside an apartment building in North Memphis.

The incident happened April 21 in the 700 block of Decatur Street.

According to a police affidavit, two men were standing on a terrace in front of a home when they were approached by a man and woman.

When the woman pointed at one of the men, the male suspect, identified as Tony Thomas, pulled out a gun and began firing, police said.

The victim was hit several times and critically injured.

Several bullets flew into a nearby apartment where a mother and her four children were inside.

None of them were injured, police said.

On April 26, a woman identified Thomas as the shooter.

Thomas, 25, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of aggravated assault.

