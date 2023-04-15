Bullets fly outside Bronx cemetery, killing 45-year-old man: police

A 45-year-old man was fatally shot in the head outside a Bronx cemetery early Saturday, cops said.

The unidentified victim was outside Woodlawn Cemetery near the corner of Jerome and Bainbridge Aves. about 5:45 a.m. when he was shot in the head, cops said.

Responding officers found the victim sprawled out on the ground.

EMS rushed the victim to the nearby Montefiore Medical Center, but he could not be saved. Police did not immediately disclose his name.

The gunman ran off. No arrests have been made.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately disclosed.