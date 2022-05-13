Bullets fly outside Target in Olive Branch, police say

Gunfire erupted outside of a Target store in Olive Branch Friday afternoon, according to the Olive Branch Police Department.

Police said bullets started flying outside of the store on Goodman Rd. around 3:38 p.m.

According to Olive Branch Police, no one was reported to be hurt. But, when FOX13 crews arrived at the scene, the glass of the store could be seen busted out in front of the store.

Shots were fired outside of a Target on Goodman Rd. in Olive Branch, MS around 3:38 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, according to police.

Customers who spoke to FOX13 said they were instructed to run back toward the fitting rooms as they heard the gunshots.

Police said that the shots fired was an isolated incident, but authorities have not released any information about the shooter or shooters.

It’s also still unclear what led to the gun shots.

Olive Branch Police said that they are continuing to investigate the incident and asked anyone with information about it to call the Olive Branch Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 662-892-9400. You can also call DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-TIPS (8477).

