Bullets hit cars, homes during Sunday night shootout in Hampton

Several homes and vehicles were struck with gunfire during a shootout between two groups of people off of Fox Hill Road on Sunday night.

Hampton Police said the call came in at 9:19 p.m. for shots that had just occurred in the 600 block of Queens View Court. “When officers arrived, they located several homes and vehicles that had been struck,” Police spokesman Reggie Williams said in a news release.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous, don’t have to appear in court and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.