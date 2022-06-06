Bullets hit homes in South Tacoma. K-9 unit Ice finds four teen suspects, police say

Craig Sailor
A police dog tracked down four teenagers Sunday after they were suspected of firing at a vehicle and homes in South Tacoma.

According to Tacoma police, residents in the 1600 block of South 47th Street called South Sound 911 just after 7:30 p.m. to report gunfire.

Police said four juveniles were seen shooting at a vehicle before fleeing between residences. The vehicle fled the area. The gunfire struck two occupied homes.

“One resident reported rounds had broken a window and lodged in a piece of furniture while they were in the home,” police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said in a release. “A second resident had rounds come through their living room wall a few feet from where they had been sitting. A third resident had rounds go through their fence.”

Police dog Ice and his human handler, along with other officers, found the four suspects: a 13-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, hiding in a yard in the 1400 block of South 49th Street. They were arrested for investigation of assault.

The juveniles surrendered when Ice entered the yard, police said.

