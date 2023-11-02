Bullets hit two cars in 1700 block of Perdue Street in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Someone fired several shots from a semiautomatic handgun late Wednesday night in the 1700 block of Perdue Street, and bullets struck two vehicles parked in that block, according to Lafayette police.

Witnesses called 911 at 10:39 p.m. Monday reporting they heard multiple gun shots, police said.

Officers found the shell casings and bullet holes in two cars, police said. No one was injured in the incident.

One of the cars hit by bullets led officers to a home in the 1700 block of Perdue Street, police said. Officers received permission to search the home and found a stolen handgun in a bedroom occupied by Javon Townsend, 18.

Police arrested Townsend on suspicion of possession a stolen firearm, according to police. He remained incarcerated Thursday morning at the Tippecanoe County Jail in lieu of bond, according to online jail records.

Meanwhile, police continue to investigate the shots-fired incident, and no arrests have been made, police said.

