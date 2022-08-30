Bullets that left one dead, four wounded on Coney Island boardwalk fired from NYCHA complex block away

A barrage of bullets that killed one man and wounded four people on the Coney Island boardwalk was fired from a NYCHA apartment complex at least a block away, police sources said Tuesday.

Shots rang out just before midnight Saturday, striking three men and two women hanging out by benches on the Riegelmann Boardwalk near W. 29th St.

Investigators believe the shots were fired at the crowd from a significant distance, likely from the Coney Island Houses, a five building NYCHA development on Surf Ave. between W. 29th and W. 30th Sts. The rear of the complex abuts the iconic boardwalk.

Derrick Sanders, 42, who lives just a block away from where the shooting took place, was fatally struck in the back, cops said.

Gunfire also hit a 49-year-old woman in the right leg, a 46-year-old male in the left leg, a 34-year-old woman in the right foot and an unidentified man in the left leg.

Medics rushed all five victims to NYU Langone-Brooklyn but Sanders could not be saved. The other victims are expected to recover.

Police investigating the shooting found bags of alcohol and drink mixes scattered along the bench.

Because the shots were fired from a considerable distance it was not immediately clear if any of the victims were specifically targeted, police said.

No arrests have been made.