Bullets rip through Jeep, kill teen on Hwy 211 in Estacada

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenage woman was shot to death and a man was wounded in what Clackamas County investigators believe is a shooting from one car into another.

The shooting on Highway 211 outside Estacada was reported around 10:50 p.m. Monday, authorities said. The victims were in a Jeep Cherokee while the suspects were believed to be in a Toyota, either a Corolla or Camry.

Investigators said both cars were headed in the same direction when the Toyota opened fire near South Poplar Road.

Deputies rushed to the scene and tried to find the suspects, but were not successful.

The wounded man, 30, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a bullet wound to his hand. The 19-year-old woman died at the scene. Their names have not been released at this time.

The case, #23-23080, remains active and open. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, either by email or by phone, 503. 723.4949.

