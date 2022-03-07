Bullets shatter doors, lights and whiz past people in weekend gunfire incidents

An increase in gunshots fired in Bloomington continued over the weekend.

A bullet shattered a glass door and lodged in a wall at a Winslow Farm home, a woman walking in the same area said a bullet flew past her head and two women were startled when a bullet came through a window at their near-downtown apartment and shattered the bulb in a ceiling lamp.

No one was hurt in the incidents. There are no suspects, and Bloomington police continue investigating.

Accounts of the shootings were available from police reports.

Shots fired early Saturday morning in the Henderson Court apartments area on Bloomington's south side flew into this nearby Winslow Farms neighborhood in the 400 block of Laurelwood Drive.

Bullets fly on south side

At 1:19 a.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old man called 911 to report that a bullet had been fired through the sliding glass door at his home in the 400 block of East Laurelwood Drive. He said he was in the bathroom when he heard a loud crashing sound, and saw pieces of glass littering the floor, a bullet hole through a curtain and a hole in the wall where a bullet had lodged 2 feet above the floor.

More: Spate of gun violence centered around Graham Drive in Bloomington

Bloomington Police Department Capt. Ryan Pedigo said a 65-year-old woman who lives in the neighborhood flagged down an officer driving away from the scene half an hour later. She reported that she had been out for a night walk earlier and thought she heard firecrackers, but realized it was gunfire when she heard a whistling sound pass by the left side of her head.

The woman said she heard a vehicle speed quickly away behind the houses, where Henderson Court apartments are located.

A street sign marks the intersection of Wylie Farm and Laurelwood drives in the Winslow Farm subdivision. Shots fired early Saturday morning in the Henderson Court apartments area on Bloomington's south side flew into this neighborhood in the 400 block of Laurelwood Drive.

Officers went to the apartment complex parking lot in the 2300 block of Henderson Court and found multiple empty bullet shells from several different caliber weapons, Pedigo said. He would not say how many casings were recovered.

Police spoke to some apartment complex residents, who reported hearing four or five shots fired.

Near-northside incident

Another shooting incident happened early Sunday morning in the 1200 block of North College Avenue.

More: Investigation continues into latest Bloomington shooting near Crestmont Park

Story continues

Police got a call at 4:14 a.m. that a bullet had just come through the window of a third-floor apartment at the Gateway complex, shattered a light bulb in an overhead fixture, grazed the ceiling and lodged in the drywall.

Two 25-year-old women said they were lying in bed scrolling through their cellphones when they heard a loud noise and saw the broken window. Police found a bullet fragment in the wall, and searched for a shell casing outside but didn't find one, Pedigo said.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Bloomington crime: Bullets shot through multiple homes