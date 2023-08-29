'Bullets were flying': Leon Arms victim dies, residents reeling from Tallahassee shooting

Shalander Jones’ home became a crime scene Friday afternoon after a hail of gunfire sent a bullet through her living room window while her 3-year-old son and 21-year-old daughter were on the couch watching TV.

The Tallahassee Police Department announced Tuesday morning that the victim succumbed to her injuries sustained in the shooting.

TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit has assumed this homicide investigation and detectives are continuing to investigate leads in the case. Preliminary information indicates the victim was not the intended target of this shooting. The case remains open and active and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

The bullet left a jagged hole in her window and fragments of shell casing and glass on the floor — chilling evidence from not only the shooting at Leon Arms but also Tallahassee’s ongoing gun violence epidemic, laid right at her feet.

“(My daughter) said she saw it when it came through the window,” Jones said. “It’s just crazy. My grandbaby could have caught that bullet. My daughter could have caught that bullet.”

Jones, who was in her bedroom, said her children got on the floor and crawled to her, with all of them staying low until the shooting finally stopped.

Residents at Leon Arms Apartments watch from behind the crime scene tape as the Tallahassee Police Department investigates a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon, Aug. 25, 2023.

“It’s scary, but ain’t nothing going to be done about it,” she said. “If they talk and tell, it might stop. But nobody’s willing to talk and tell.”

Residents at Leon Arms, a sprawling complex of apartment buildings on Holton Street, described people running for their lives after the gunfire erupted around 2:30 p.m. The shooting left the grounds and two parking lots riddled with dozens of spent shell casings that appeared to have come from a rifle and a handgun.

Despite the number of rounds fired, only one person, a woman, was reportedly shot and later died of her injuries, Heather Merritt, a spokeswoman for the Tallahassee Police Department.

A resident who asked not to be identified said the victim had arrived to visit with a family member when the shooting began. After she was shot, someone drove her to the post office on Orange Avenue, where she was met by Emergency Medical Services.

Shalander Jones, whose living room was hit by a bullet while her children were inside, points out a shell casing outside her Leon Arms apartment on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

“The bullets were flying,” the resident said. “It’s getting out of hand — that’s how I think about it. Every time you turn around, there’s a shooting. It’s everywhere. For this apartment complex, there’s been multiple shootings out here.”

TPD said Friday that the shooting appeared to have occurred outside and that it involved “multiple rounds.” Few other details have been released, including how many suspects may have been involved or their firearms.

“This investigation is still open and active,” Merritt said, “and detectives are still combing through a lot of evidence to determine what exactly unfolded. Suspect information is not available at this time due to the nature of this investigation, in addition to information regarding the weapon used.”

'You better look out your door'

Jones was still in mental shock as an officer came into her apartment to check out the bullet hole in her window, along with two other spent shells outside her window. She told the Democrat she hears gunshots at the complex “about every other day.”

In a woman's apartment at Leon Arms, a bullet flew through the window into the living room where her daughter and grandson were watching television Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

“This is all you hear — gunshots from kids,” she said.

Less than 48 hours after the incident, gunfire broke out again at Leon Arms, leaving one person shot in the leg. TPD said multiple shell casings were found at the scene early Sunday morning. No arrests have been made in either of the shootings.

Virginia Johnson, 80, who’s lived at Leon Arms for 40 or 50 years, said she was getting ready to go outside on the porch Friday afternoon when she heard gunshots from multiple directions outside. She called her sister, who lives in a neighboring building, to warn her.

“I said oh Lord, that’s a shooting,” Johnson said.

Johnson, a retired housekeeper at the apartment complex, said she made arrangements to move as soon as possible to Bainbridge, Georgia, where she’s from, because of all the shootings in Tallahassee.

“Dangerous? You better look out your door,” she said. “That’s why I’m trying to get away from here.”

There have been at least 60 shooting incidents so far this year in Tallahassee and Leon County, with 16 people killed and 48 injured. Friday's gunfire at Leon Arms was followed by an early morning mass shooting on Saturday that injured at an Ocala Road apartment complex. The Tuesday before, two 18-year-old men were killed outside the Lawrence-Gregory Community Center on Dade Street in the city's third double homicide of the summer.

Shootings in Tallahassee in 2023

Johnson’s grandson, Bernard Stevens Jr., who filed to run for a city commission seat in 2024, stopped by to check on her after the shooting. He said he was working with the Nation of Islam to help install security cameras and hopefully reopen a teen center at Leon Arms.

“Man, it’s sad,” Stevens said as he walked the property. “Frustrated single moms are out here. They’re scared. They have kids out here. They had to run for their lives when the shooting was taking place.”

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Leon Arms residents reeling, victim dies in recent Tallahassee shooting