Bullhead City Council meets for first time since weekend fire killed 5 children

The City Council for Bullhead City was meeting Tuesday evening for the first time since a house fire over the weekend killed five children there.

There was no mention of the deadly fire on the agenda for the scheduled meeting, but community members were anticipated to speak during the public comment period. Earlier in the day, Bullhead City Mayor Steve D'Amico expressed his sympathy to the families in a video released to the public.

The city was also livestreaming the meeting.

The blaze killed four siblings who lived at the home, aged 2, 4, 5, and 13, along with an 11-year-old relative of the family who was visiting at the time, according to Bullhead City Police Department.

An initial investigation found that the fire originated in the downstairs foyer area, according to fire officials. The fire traveled up the only staircase, likely trapping the five children, who were all located in an upstairs bedroom, officials explained.

Neighbors reportedly attempted rescue efforts and placed an extension ladder to the upstairs bedroom of the duplex structure.

The victims' grandfather was an employee of the Bullhead City Fire Department, according to police.

The names of the five victims have been withheld pending official identification by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office. One of the children was a kindergartener at the nearby Desert Valley School, according to Bullhead City School District spokesperson Lance Ross. Officials said on Monday that an investigation is ongoing.

The local nonprofit Make Bullhead Better, led by City Council member Emily Hecht, was planning a vigil in memory of the victims for Wednesday evening. The nonprofit organization River Fund has set up an emergency fund for community donations, the "Anna Circle Fire Fund," named for the street where the fire occurred.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Bullhead City Council meets for first time since fire killed 5