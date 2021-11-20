Bullhead City man convicted for threatening to kill Nancy Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., gestures as she speaks at her weekly press conference on Oct. 21.

A Bullhead City man was convicted on Thursday for threatening to kill Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that a jury had found 77-year-old Steven Martis guilty on one count of communicating an interstate threat to kill or harm Pelosi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The DOJ said Martis called Pelosi's office on Jan. 17 from his home in Bullhead City where he left two voicemails — one where he said "I'm coming to kill you" and a follow-up where he said, "You're dead."

The agency said Martis left the voicemails after the FBI had warned him about making similar calls.

The DOJ included a written statement from the Acting United States Attorney Glenn McCormick who warned against threatening people with violence.

"This case is an important reminder that, although the First Amendment protects our right to free speech, which is one of our most precious individual rights, the United States Attorney's Office takes threats to kill or harm another individual through a phone call or other form of interstate communication very seriously."

Martis is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 25, 2022, in the U.S. District Court of Arizona.

