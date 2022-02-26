Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., pays respects during the funeral Mass for former U.S. Rep. Ed Pastor, D-Ariz., at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Phoenix. Pelosi also gave a eulogy for Pastor, Arizona's first Latino congressman, who died Nov. 27 at age 75.

A Bullhead City was sentenced Friday to 21 months in prison for threatening to kill Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Arizona, Steven Arthur Martis, 77, called Speaker Pelosi's Washington District Office in January 2021 from his home in Bullhead City and left two voicemails.

In his first voicemail, Martis threatened "I'm coming to kill you." In his second voicemail, Martis said "You're dead."

Before making these two calls, Martis was approached by the Federal Bureau of Investigation who warned him about making similar calls in the past.

On Nov. 18, 2021, a jury convicted Martis on one count of communicating an interstate threat to kill or harm Pelosi.

Martis was sentenced to 21 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Diane J. Humetewa.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Bullhead City man sentenced for threatening to kill Nancy Pelosi