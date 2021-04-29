'Bullhorn Lady' avoids jail

Apr. 29—A Mercer County resident facing charges over her alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 riot Capitol will not go to jail over a mesh mask she wore on social media.

Rachel Marie Powell, of New Lebanon, had been released from custody pending trial on accusations that she entered the Capitol and participated in a violent riot that caused damage to the building and injuries to Capitol police officers.

Her release conditions included a requirement that she wear a mask whenever in public but she was accused of posting a video of herself wearing a see-through mesh mask on social media while working at the Mr. Bookman bookstore in Franklin, her place of employment.

Both Powell and Ben Wilkinson, Mr. Bookman's owner, participated in protests last year in Mercer County against COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, including mask wearing.

After the video was posted, District Judge Royce C. Lamberth of the Washington, D.C. U.S. district court, ordered her to explain the apparent violation of her release terms. The court also asked why Powell's defense attorney, Michael J. Engle, to answer reports that he asked Powell to dispose of the mask.

Powell said this week in a show-cause filing that she did not wear the mask to mock the court, acknowledged that wearing the mesh mask was a poor decision and apologized for her behavior, according to a ruling Lamberth issued Tuesday.

The defense also submitted letters from members of a church congregation to which Powell belongs. These letters asserted that Powell is typically seen wearing an opaque mask that covers her nose and mouth.

Engle explained he never instructed Powell to dispose of the mask, but instead advised her not to wear a mesh mask, or any mask like it, ever again, Lamberth said in the ruling.

"At this time, (the court) has no reason to believe that her apology is not genuine and that she will not continue to comply with her conditions of pre-trial release," Lamberth wrote, "Nor does the Court believe that defense counsel engaged in any misconduct."

Powell was indicted in March on federal charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; destruction of government property; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon; disorderly and destructive behavior in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; and acts of physical violence in the capitol buildings or grounds.

Powell is accused of using, along with other rioters, a pipe as a battering ram to destroy a window of the Capitol. The FBI said she used a bullhorn to direct rioters during the attack.

NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

