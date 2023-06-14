The bullies of big tech are finally being humbled by Britain and the US

Blasted to smithereens by those trigger-happy regulators. The world of video game shoot-‘em-ups certainly isn’t for the faint-hearted. One can only hope Microsoft’s Brad Smith has been secretly wearing a flak jacket under those V-neck pullovers he favours.

Though having staggered to its feet after the Competition and Markets Authority gunned down the tech giant’s attempted merger with gaming whizz Activision, it’s hard to see how Microsoft’s deal-making ambitions can survive a second volley of bullets – this time from American authorities.

It is telling that there was no repeat of Smith’s lamentable antics this time around, after the US Federal Trade Commission followed the lead of its UK counterpart in seeking to block the $75bn (£59bn) deal in a California federal court.

The CMA’s decision was greeted by an embarrassing strop from Smith, with his opposite number at Activision, Bobby Kotick, hardly conducting himself in the manner expected of a senior business figure either.

Attempts to portray Britain as some sort of crazy outlier behaving in an anti-free market way have now completely blown up in their faces, while claims that Brussels, with its history of checking big tech’s relentless march, is somehow more pro-enterprise never even remotely stacked up.

Indeed, with almost comic timing, as the FTC was filing an injunction to halt the merger, it emerged that European Union regulators were preparing to hit Google with new charges over its advertising activities, which could ultimately lead to a multibillion-euro fine.

But more importantly, the FTC’s move completely vindicates the CMA’s decision to intervene to scupper the tie-up. Not that the regulator necessarily needed that exoneration.

While Smith and Kotick stamped their feet and hurled insults around like a pair of spoiled children, CMA boss Sarah Cardell has risen above it all and laid out the watchdog’s reasons calmly and carefully, presenting an entirely lucid case for why it is opposed to the pair joining forces.

Fears that the deal would hand Microsoft too much power are compelling. Control of Activision’s wildly popular Call of Duty game alone would be worth billions of dollars. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II generated $1bn in just its first few days on the market last year.

Brad Smith - Virginia Mayo/AP

And Microsoft has its fingers in many lucrative gaming pies already. Its Xbox console is second only to Sony’s PlayStation; its Windows operating system is the main platform for PC gamers; the company already accounts for as much as 70pc of the rapidly-growing cloud gaming arena, as the CMA has pointed out; and Activision, through the Candy Crush Saga, is a major player in the mobile gaming market, too. In other words, Microsoft is plenty big enough already.

Smith laughably claimed that the CMA’s actions showed Britain was “closed for business” but his reaction showed that he hasn’t been paying attention. This country’s open-door policy to takeovers means there is nearly always a major UK company being sold overseas, something even the Prime Minister has as good as conceded.

In yet another attempt to woo the technology industry, Rishi Sunak told a gathering of top executives on Monday that British entrepreneurs need to stop selling out so quickly if Britain is to become a true technology powerhouse.

“It requires the entrepreneurs to just keep going, to not be content with building the £100m business and then the £1bn business but just to keep growing,” he said.

Kotick has gone down the conspiracy route suggesting that the FTC and the CMA are in cahoots because of a string of meetings between the pair to discuss the deal.

The suggestion builds on an earlier complaint that the competition authorities had been taken over by “ideologues” who believed “big is bad”. On the contrary, it demonstrates that regulators around the world are less willing to tolerate the relentless acquisitive growth of large corporations if it harms consumers – a shift that should be applauded by anyone that wants to see competition, entrepreneurship and innovation thrive, not squashed.

One would certainly imagine there are plenty of budding start-ups that are secretly delighted to see someone finally standing up to the big bullies of big tech and creating a more level playing field.

The deal is not officially dead but the whole thing is now hanging by a thread and it’s hard to see how it can be saved. The two sides appear determined to take the fight to the courts on both sides of the Atlantic.

In an email to employees, Kotick described the FTC’s intervention “as a welcome update” because their lawyers will “now have the opportunity to more quickly present the facts about our merger.” Smith took a similar line.

But it may turn out to be an expensive, yet ultimately futile attempt to salvage the deal. Would judges in the US and the UK both overturn the decision of the respective regulators? It’s not impossible but it seems unlikely. True, Microsoft has offered some concessions but they were deemed insufficient, and that doesn’t mean that some grave injustice has taken place.

There is a danger that at some point those involved lose sight of why they are putting up a fight and allow ego and other pressures to take over. With Microsoft on the hook for a £2.4bn break fee and Kotick in line for a £300m pay day if the takeover goes through, there’s more than just the future of video gaming riding on the outcome.

