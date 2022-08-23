Bullish AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) insiders filled their treasuries with US$520k worth of stock over last year

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in AFC Gamma, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AFCG) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AFC Gamma

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Founder Leonard Tannenbaum for US$335k worth of shares, at about US$15.80 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$17.82. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months AFC Gamma insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At AFC Gamma Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, AFC Gamma insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Specifically, Co-Founder Leonard Tannenbaum bought US$79k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 21% of AFC Gamma shares, worth about US$74m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The AFC Gamma Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest AFC Gamma insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that AFC Gamma has 2 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

