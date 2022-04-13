Bullish AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) insiders filled their treasuries with US$791k worth of stock over last year

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AMERISAFE

The Independent Director Sean Traynor made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$509k worth of shares at a price of US$63.59 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$46.74 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months AMERISAFE insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. AMERISAFE insiders own about US$17m worth of shares. That equates to 1.9% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At AMERISAFE Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded AMERISAFE shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in AMERISAFE and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in AMERISAFE.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

