Bullish AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (AMS:AMG) insiders filled their treasuries with US$2.3m worth of stock over last year

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (AMS:AMG) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman of the Management Board & CEO Heinz Schimmelbusch bought €1.0m worth of shares at a price of €26.28 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of €35.62. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group. Independent Member of the Supervisory Board Herb Depp purchased €47k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership Of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group insiders own about €61m worth of shares. That equates to 5.4% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

