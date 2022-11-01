Bullish: Analysts Just Made An Incredible Upgrade To Their Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Forecasts

Shareholders in Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. The market may be pricing in some blue sky too, with the share price gaining 17% to CA$20.00 in the last 7 days. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

After the upgrade, the dual analysts covering Hammond Power Solutions are now predicting revenues of CA$592m in 2023. If met, this would reflect a decent 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to climb 17% to CA$3.06. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CA$520m and earnings per share (EPS) of CA$2.25 in 2023. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

Check out our latest analysis for Hammond Power Solutions

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Hammond Power Solutions 22% to CA$27.50 on the back of these upgrades. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Hammond Power Solutions at CA$29.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CA$26.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Hammond Power Solutions is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Hammond Power Solutions' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Hammond Power Solutions'historical trends, as the 9.1% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 is roughly in line with the 9.2% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 36% per year. So it's pretty clear that Hammond Power Solutions is expected to grow slower than similar companies in the same industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Hammond Power Solutions could be worth investigating further.

Using these estimates as a starting point, we've run a discounted cash flow calculation (DCF) on Hammond Power Solutions that suggests the company could be somewhat undervalued. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about our valuation approach.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here