Bullish: Analysts Just Made A Meaningful Upgrade To Their Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Forecasts

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals.

Following the upgrade, the consensus from seven analysts covering Eagle Bulk Shipping is for revenues of US$470m in 2022, implying a substantial 21% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to grow 16% to US$16.54. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$409m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$12.85 in 2022. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$68.88, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Eagle Bulk Shipping analyst has a price target of US$84.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$50.00. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 21% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 18% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 1.7% annually for the foreseeable future. The forecasts do look bearish for Eagle Bulk Shipping, since they're expecting it to shrink faster than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates, with sales apparently performing well even though revenue growth expected to decline against the wider market this year. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Eagle Bulk Shipping could be a good candidate for more research.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Eagle Bulk Shipping analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We also provide an overview of the Eagle Bulk Shipping Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

