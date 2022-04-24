Bullish: Analysts Just Made A Significant Upgrade To Their AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Forecasts

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from AZZ's three analysts is for revenues of US$1.1b in 2023 which - if met - would reflect a major 27% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to expand 17% to US$3.98. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$964m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.47 in 2023. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that AZZ's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 27% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.6% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 10% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect AZZ to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. More bullish expectations could be a signal for investors to take a closer look at AZZ.

Better yet, our automated discounted cash flow calculation (DCF) suggests AZZ could be moderately undervalued. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about our valuation approach.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

