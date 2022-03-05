Bullish: Analysts Just Made A Upgrade To Their Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. Investor sentiment seems to be improving too, with the share price up 9.1% to US$69.53 over the past 7 days. Whether the upgrade is enough to drive the stock price higher is yet to be seen, however.

After the upgrade, the nine analysts covering Targa Resources are now predicting revenues of US$21b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a substantial 26% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The losses are expected to disappear over the next year or so, with forecasts for a profit of US$3.52 per share this year. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$18b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.78 in 2022. While revenue forecasts have increased, the analysts if anything seem a little more pessimistic, given the minor downgrade to earnings per share estimates in this update.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$71.59, suggesting the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite some adjustments to profit and revenue forecasts. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Targa Resources at US$82.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$48.00. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Targa Resources' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 26% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 9.8% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 2.9% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Targa Resources is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Targa Resources could be a good candidate for more research.

