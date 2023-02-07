Bullish ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) insiders filled their treasuries with US$752k worth of stock over last year

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ANIP) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Senior Vice President of Operations & Product Development, James Marken, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$673k worth of shares at a price of US$37.79 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$45.08, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 13% of James Marken's holding. James Marken was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 27.22k shares worth US$752k. But insiders sold 18.07k shares worth US$673k. In total, ANI Pharmaceuticals insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership Of ANI Pharmaceuticals

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 8.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares, worth about US$60m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ANI Pharmaceuticals Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded ANI Pharmaceuticals shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think ANI Pharmaceuticals insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

