Bullish Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) insiders filled their treasuries with US$1.4m worth of stock over last year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Donald Templin bought US$1m worth of shares at a price of US$13.00 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$16.07. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Aris Water Solutions insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Aris Water Solutions is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Aris Water Solutions Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Aris Water Solutions insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Lead Independent Director Joseph Colonnetta spent US$89k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership of Aris Water Solutions

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Aris Water Solutions insiders have about 0.3% of the stock, worth approximately US$2.8m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Aris Water Solutions Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Aris Water Solutions insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Aris Water Solutions is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

Of course Aris Water Solutions may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought On the Dip

    When an asset or index declines in value by 20% or more for a prolonged period, it's generally considered to be in bear market territory. To address such price drops, some companies (even some of the largest in the world) have sought to create additional shareholder value during downturns through non-operating maneuvers like share buybacks and stock splits. A stock split, for example, won't improve the underlying business on its own.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Soar 58% to 97%, According to Wall Street

    You might find it hard to be optimistic about the stock market right now. The Nasdaq Composite index is in a bear market. The S&P 500 is in a correction. Former high-flying growth stocks are especially getting pummeled.

  • Bitcoin Is Finally Breaking. Why That’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    A cryptocurrency crash has already wiped out $600 billion in digital asset market value over the past week. With the declines in crypto outpacing those in stocks, Bitcoin may actually be a bellwether for capitulation among investors—that point when the market can really find a bottom, according to analyst Barry Bannister at Stifel. “We monitor several factors which we believe will mark the capitulatory low for stocks,” Bannister said in a Wednesday note.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for Decades

    The ones that pay dividends can deliver especially attractive total returns. With that in mind, here are three dividend stocks you can buy and hold for decades. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers one of the most impressive dividend pedigrees around.

  • A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Carvana to Wells Fargo.

    Peloton cut nearly 3,000 employees in February, Better.com cut 4,000, and even Facebook parent company Meta has enacted a hiring freeze.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are getting hit pretty hard, and that's naturally going to be bad news for Cathie Wood. The co-founder and CEO of Ark Invest is seeing her family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) hitting new lows this week, but Wood isn't backing down from her approach to finding the market's leading edge investments. Ark Invest added to Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) through the trading day's deluge.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Unstoppable Today

    Here are four reasons why the market is so excited after Rivian's first-quarter earnings release.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Still Going Down

    Yesterday, shares of semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got hit on a widespread sell-off of cryptocurrency tokens -- and fears the sell-off would impact demand for Nvidia's graphic processing chips. The sell-off isn't quite as bad as yesterday, but it's still apparently bad enough to be costing Nvidia shares a 3.8% loss in 1:25 p.m. ET trading. Stock investors worry that if the losses don't stop soon, it might drive crypto investors away from the market... which will depress demand for cryptocurrencies... which will depress mining of cryptocurrencies... which will in turn, finally depress demand for Nvidia's graphic processing units, which in recent years have been widely repurposed for use in crypto mining.

  • Could This Stock's 9.9% Dividend Yield Be a Golden Ticket?

    Differences in dividend yields can have a significant impact on your portfolio. A stock that pays an even higher yield is Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI). Omega Healthcare is a real estate investment trust (REIT), and as long as its tenants are paying their bills, the dividend should be safe.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Costco Stock in 2010, Here's How Much Money You Would Have Today

    The warehouse retailer is known for treating its employees and customers well. It's done right by shareholders, too.

  • Musk/Twitter Deal Hits Major Roadblock

    Analysts question if Elon Musk's Twitter takeover will go through the way it is written — or even happen at all.

  • Tesla's billion-dollar bitcoin bet may be under water as crypto crashes

    Tesla made a splash when it bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin early last year. A cryptocurrency crash threatens to tank that risky bet.

  • Roblox Has a Cash Problem

    When Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) went public in March of last year, I was excited about it -- but I'm not excited anymore. Simply put, for every $1 in revenue Roblox was taking in, the company was able to produce $0.50 in real cash profit -- free cash flow. Microsoft doesn't even have a free cash flow margin that high -- nor, for that matter, does Apple.

  • Why the Fed wants corporate America to have a hiring freeze: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

  • Markets rebound after Fed boss calms nerves over rates

    Global stock markets rebounded Friday on easing fears about the pace of interest rate rises in the United States that are aimed at bringing down the country's highest inflation in decades.

  • Goldman Sachs likes these 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 7.6% — in a manic market, locking down a growing income stream makes sense

    The market’s scary. But dividends can provide some comfort.

  • Analyst Report: Annaly Capital Management Inc

    Annaly Capital Management is a leading diversified capital manager. It is a publicly traded REIT that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company has three different types of businesses: Agency, Middle Market Lending, and Residential Credit. The company's primary investment portfolio consists of agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), managed on a leveraged basis. The company uses an actively managed portfolio and hedging strategies with the goal of preserving net asset value in different interest rate scenarios.

  • Tesla Rival Says it Will Build $30K Electric SUV in Ohio

    Now that a star-crossed deal has closed, new plans are being rolled out to compete with the sector's king.

  • Bitcoin, ether, cardano along with other tokens crash in a crypto bloodbath, as investor angst over high-risk assets intensifies

    Bitcoin lost 12%, falling to its lowest since December 2020 and effectively wiping out all of last year's gains.